US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Sunday marked the six-month anniversary of Hamas’ deadly terrorist attack on Israel and blasted what he described as an “appalling” lack of support from some Democrats for the country as it continues its war in Gaza, The Washington Examiner reported.

“Since the massacre, it’s been appalling to watch anti-Israel rhetoric and support for an unconditional cease-fire grow among Democrats in Washington, even as Hamas holds 130 Israelis and Americans hostage in Gaza,” Johnson said in a statement.

Dozens of Democrats in Congress have called for a ceasefire in the region, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

In his statement on Sunday, Johnson reiterated House Republicans’ support for Israel, which comes as the Biden administration faces pressure from prominent members of the President’s own party to curtail its weapons transfers to the Israeli military because of the continued civilian deaths in Gaza.

“Unlike our Democrat colleagues, House Republicans remain clear-eyed about who the enemy in this fight is, and we will not stop working and praying until each of the hostages is returned home,” Johnson said.

The Speaker added that on the Hamas attack anniversary, “of all days, Washington must be united in our support for our great ally, Israel, as they fight for their sovereignty and right to exist.”

“It’s time to stop lecturing Israel on how it should best defend itself and begin equipping our friend with the resources necessary to eliminate the threat of Hamas, once and for all,” Johnson said.

President Joe Biden was initially supportive of Israel’s operation in Gaza, but has been more critical lately.

During a recent interview with MSNBC, Biden said that an Israeli invasion of Rafah would be a red line but also said in the same breath that crossing it would not result in punitive measures against Israel.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan later tried to walk back those comments.

“The President didn't make any declarations or pronouncements or announcements. The red line came up in a question he was responding to that question. I think he gave a full answer to it,” Sullivan told reporters.

Last week, Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call during which Biden reportedly laid out an ultimatum to Netanyahu, telling him that If Israel doesn't change course in Gaza, "we won't be able to support you".

Hours after the conversation between Biden and Netanyahu, the Political-Security Cabinet approved an increase of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, including permitting the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid through Ashdod and the Erez Crossing and the increase of Jordanian aid through Kerem Shalom.

The White House welcomed the Cabinet’s decision and said these “must now be fully and rapidly implemented.”