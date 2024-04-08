A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News, on the six-month anniversary of the war, revealed that the public is not satisfied with the way Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting the war in Gaza.

49% of respondents agreed with the claim that Netanyahu makes his decisions based on political motives, and 35% answered that he acts from practical motives.

Among the voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc, 24% believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu acts based on political motives in his decisions. Among his opponents, 75% think so. Among voters who define themselves as right-wing, 39% believe that he acts from political motives, compared to 43% who believe that he acts from practical motives.

The respondents were asked to rate the functioning of the heads of the political and military echelons on a score from 1 to 10. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi are the leaders in this, and receive a score of 5.6. Minister Gantz receives a score of 5.3, and Prime Minister Netanyahu receives a score of 4.2.

Among voters who define themselves as right-wing, Netanyahu has a score of 5.4, Defense Minister Gallant leads with a score of 5.9, the Chief of Staff gets 5.6 and Minister Gantz gets 4.9. Among voters who define themselves as center-left, Prime Minister Netanyahu has a score of 2.5, Gallant with a score of 5.2, Gantz with 5.8, and the Chief of Staff with 5.6.

To the question "Do you think the Israeli government is doing or not doing enough to return the hostages?" Only 14% answered "convinced that it is", and in total 39% answered yes. 29% answered "convinced that it is not", and in total 56% answered no. Of the voters of the pro-Netanyahu bloc, 30% answered "no", and among the voters of the bloc of his opponents, 80% answered no.

According to the poll, 50% believe that the elections should be moved up. Of the pro-Netanyahu bloc, close to a fifth (19%) think they should be moved up, and among voters who define themselves as right-wing, 33% are in favor of early elections. In total, 41% of the entire sample believes that the elections should not be moved, and 9% answered "I don't know".

According to the data, if the elections were held today, the National Unity Party would win 32 seats and the Likud 19.

Yesh Atid wins 15 seats, Shas 11, Yisrael Beytenu 11, Otzma Yehudit 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5 and Meretz 5.

The Religious Zionist Party and the New Hope Party do not pass the electoral threshold in this survey.

According to the poll, the opposition (including the National Unity Party led by Benny Gantz) wins 73 seats, and the coalition (without National Unity) wins 47 seats.