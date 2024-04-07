Jewish-British writer and comedian Lee Kern has announced that he will be immigrating to Israel.

The Oscar-nominated comic, who wrote Sacha Baron Cohen's "Who Is America?" among other things took to social media to announce the move: "Israel is so outnumbered it's almost unfathomable. It has enemies to the north, south, east, and west. It is isolated and abandoned by those who said they were her friend. Any sensible person can see that on paper the odds are stacked against her."

He continued: "Rationally she doesn't stand a chance. But she's also the world's only Jewish country. And I'm a Jew. It's for this reason that I'm happy to say yes - of course I'm going to make aliyah."

Kern added: "Because I back winners."

Since the start of the war, Kern has been among the celebrities to vocally support Israel, but he is the first to announce that he would be moving to the Jewish homeland.

Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer welcomed the to-be immigrant: "I thank you for the important decision to make aliyah to Israel during a war.

"I have no doubt that the thousands of olim since October 7 give Israel a backbone to defeat our enemy! Thank you!"