United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Israel has published the list of promises made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the political and security cabinet to increase humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.

The UN's Humanitarian Coordinator for the "Occupied Palestinian Territory," Jamie McGoldrick, noted that "in recent days, Israel has recognized the extent of the immense suffering in Gaza and its ability to allow the increase of humanitarian aid to the people who need it."

He added that, "This development should be welcomed, especially for the number of commitments that Israel has made in response to our repeated requests."

According to McGoldrick, a better functioning coordination cell will be established that links humanitarians directly with the IDF Southern Command. In addition, plans to open Erez Crossing temporarily to move much-needed food, water, sanitation items, shelter, and health materials from Ashdod port.

Plans to increase the number of trucks entering through the Allenby Bridge crossing towards Gaza from 25 to at least 50 per day. It was also agreed to expand the operating hours of Kerem Shalom and Nitsana crossings while anticipating an increase in the number of trucks scanned by an additional 100 trucks per day.

Deployment of additional scanner and staff capacity at Kerem Shalom crossing to accelerate the transfer of aid into Gaza. Assurance for approvals to activate 20 bakeries in North Gaza and for the Nahal Oz water line in North Gaza to restart.

Shai Glick, CEO of Betsalmo, a human rights organization in the spirit of Jewish ethical traditions, said: "This is ridiculous. The hostages in the tunnels have not received even one visit from any Red Cross representative since they were taken into captivity, despite the cabinet's commitment in the past to visits in exchange for the transfer of aid. The State of Israel must immediately condition any transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza with humanitarian measures for our hostages in Gaza. Any other act is abandoning Israeli citizens in Gaza. I call on all members of the cabinet to immediately withdraw from these all-encompassing approvals until receiving commitment to humanitarian measures for the hostages."