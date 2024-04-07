Over the past few days, another phase of the Northern Command's readiness for war was completed, centering on operational emergency storages for a broad mobilization of IDF troops when required.

The process was presented to the commanders in an operational conference led by the Chief of Staff of the Northern Command, BG Sagiv Dahan, and the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Zion Ratzon.

The equipment and means in storage are maintained by communications, logistics, and medical personnel of the Technological and Logistics Directorate (J4), and these enable the immediate mobilization of the reserve forces during an emergency and their arrival at the front line in a short time with all the equipment required for combat.

The commanders of the regular and reserve units are prepared to summon and equip all the required soldiers in just a few hours and transport them to the front line for defensive and offensive missions.

The IDF noted that "Over the past few months, an in-depth learning process took place based on lessons learned from the fighting in the south, as part of improving readiness for the day commands are received."

צילום: דובר צה"ל

