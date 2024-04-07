The Tikva Forum, which represents a contingent of families of the hostages, responded on Sunday to reports that the IDF’s maneuvering forces have been removed from Gaza, with the exception of guarding and security units.

"The government has not kept its word. Until we achieve ‘victory' or 'total victory' are words and phrases that did not stand the test of action this morning," criticized the Forum that represents the hostages’ families.

"Unfortunately, our children are still being held in the basements of Hamas, and instead of the terrorists feeling the long arm of the security forces, we are retreating. There is no leadership, no fighting, there is nothing. Our hearts are with the IDF soldiers who are once again doing their job in the best way possible, but the political echelon is preventing them from winning," they added.

They stated their demand from the government and the IDF: "We demand that the political echelon and IDF go back to Gaza and complete the tasks that must be completed, first and foremost to return the hostages and defeat Hamas."

The Tikva Forum said that if the reports are indeed true, all negotiations with Hamas may collapse, "With what cards can we negotiate when all our tanks are now in the Gaza Envelope and not in Gaza on top of their heads? We feel that the way to victory was lost a long time ago."

As mentioned, all the maneuvering forces left the Gaza Strip on Sunday night – for the first time since the beginning of the war.

The ground maneuver ended with the exit of the entire 98th division from Khan Yunis after military activity there was stopped after four months of fighting.

The 162nd Division and Nahal Brigade are still on site, on the humanitarian route that splits the Gaza Strip into two.

To be noted that the IDF has redeployed its forces around the Gaza Strip, after the establishment of the new security zone. For the time being, the IDF is waiting for the political echelon to decide whether and when to enter Rafah and Deir al-Balah, where two Hamas brigades remain.