Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant held a tour of the IDF’s Southern Command and the new Humanitarian Coordination and Deconfliction Cell on Sunday with US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew.

Minister Gallant and the Ambassador toured the cell and were briefed by senior COGAT and IDF officials on the measures being taken to increase the effective inspection, transfer, and distribution of humanitarian aid. In this regard, they reviewed measures taken over the past month to increase the number of access points for the delivery of aid by land and sea, to improve infrastructure and routes necessary for the delivery of aid, and to streamline security inspections.

In recent days, the defense establishment has launched the Coordination and Deconfliction cell - a platform that will enable key partners to work closely in order to facilitate the delivery of aid in a manner that will enable the IDF to continue operating against Hamas terrorism, while also ensuring the security of aid workers.

Separately, Minister Gallant also held a briefing at the IDF’s Southern Command on operational developments and plans for future operations to be conducted by the IDF in order to address remaining Hamas battalions and infrastructure.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the US Administration for their longstanding support during this war, and for their leadership on the humanitarian issue as it pertains both to the hostage issue and to aid being delivered to Gaza. We are working closely with the US Ambassador and US officials on this issue and value this partnership.”