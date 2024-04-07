Four rockets were fired at southern Israel today (Sunday) from the city of Khan Yunis in central Gaza, hours after the IDF withdrew ground forces from the area.

Two of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) blamed the government for the rocket attack. "Those who grovel in the morning, receive missiles in the afternoon. Exactly half a year later, and the Israeli government has not yet woken up from the defeatist mentality," Liberman said.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the soldiers of the Commando Brigade combat team operated in the Al-Amal area in Khan Yunis. Following intelligence, the soldiers scanned buildings on foot to locate weapons, eliminate the enemy and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in the area. So far, over a hundred sites have been searched in the area and terrorist infrastructure was found in every location.

During operations, the forces located a tunnel route of approximately 900 meters. Inside the tunnel there were holding areas and large quantities of weapons. After examination by the Yahalom Unit the forces destroyed the tunnel route. Next to one of the tunnel shafts, a terrorist was eliminated.

Throughout the fighting, the soldiers positioned themselves in strategic places, eliminated terrorists and struck combat compounds using precise munitions. In one incident, using a precision missile, the forces eliminated two Hamas operatives and a Hamas team commander.