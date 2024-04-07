Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Zalman Shovalspoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the state of the relations between the two countries.

“I think that the Biden Administration, or perhaps President Biden himself, has an attitude towards Israel of friendship, sympathy, and support, but friendship or animosity on the other side are not the principal ingredients in diplomatic relations. There is a leftward trend in the Democratic party and in Congress in general which is dangerous for the future - not just of Israel, but for Judaism in America.

"When we look at the relationship from Israel's point of view, I think we must try to avoid unnecessary confrontations wherever possible but to stand on our stance on our position in matters which are absolutely vital. I do hope we will obtain the understanding that we have obtained so far, but there's a certain duality in that the Biden Administration wants to avoid a wider conflict where American troops could be involved. It looks for an easy way out, but an easy way out could be a very difficult one in reality."

He gave an analysis of the future: "We will have our confrontations, but I think we shall be able to overcome them and to convince our American friends in Congress, even or especially in the Democratic party, that Israel is not fighting in a war of aggression. We are defending ourselves against a proxy of Iran.”

Doing so is not only important for Israel. “This means that we are defending the Democratic West as a whole. Sooner or later, more and more people in the West will understand that right now, there are those who want to take the easy way out and say Israel should stop, Israel should not do this or that, without actually understanding what is involved - not just to Israel but for the world as a whole as well. Iran is a danger not just to Israel, not just to the Middle East, but I think to the West in general.”

Even other Arab countries have come to support Israel: “The danger from Iran is also one of the factors leading to the Sunni Arab world in our neighborhood really wanting Israel to achieve complete victory in the war in Gaza. They understand that the Muslim Brotherhood, which is the sponsor of Hamas, endangers the existence of their political regimes. If our friends in Congress or in the State Department want to tell us what to do, because of opposition from the Arab countries, they misunderstand what the Arab countries really want. They understand that unless Hamas is dealt with, their own regimes are in danger.”

He addressed Israel’s internal political situation: “I'm worried very worried because the only factor which could really damage Israel is our internal divisions. The massacre by Hamas wouldn't have happened unless the people running the show in Gaza and in Teran saw what was happening in the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The majority of Israelis understand that, but sometimes a minority - as we saw for instance in Russia after the First World War - can shake things up in a negative way. I can only hope that there will be more people who understand that the precondition for overcoming all these rifts and problems is internal unity and solidarity. Anyone who doesn't understand that is not a real Israeli patriot".