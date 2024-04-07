As we eagerly prepare for the Pesach holiday, filled with anticipation and joy, it's crucial to remember those among us who face profound hardship and struggle. For countless families in Israel living below the poverty line, Pesach brings not excitement, but anxiety and worry.

Imagine the anguish of an orphan or a widow, sitting alone at an empty table while others celebrate with abundance. It's a heartbreaking reality that we cannot ignore. As a community, it's our responsibility to extend a helping hand to those in need.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

Now is the time to unite and support all the needy families in Israel, ensuring they can prepare for Pesach with dignity and without the stress of last-minute rushes. Let's bring them joy and comfort, ensuring their children can also partake in the holiday with new clothes and a sense of belonging.

Pesach embodies the spirit of unity and mutual responsibility among the Jewish people. It reminds us to open our hearts and extend a helping hand to those less fortunate, echoing the words of the Haggadah: "Let all who are hungry come and eat!"

The International Jewish Chesed Fund (IJCF) works tirelessly year-round to support widows, orphans, single-parent families, and those facing daily hardships. However, with the ongoing conflict in Israel, the need for assistance has only intensified, with each passing day bringing new challenges.

Your support is crucial in sustaining our efforts to help the needy and vulnerable members of our community. Together, let's ensure a kosher and joyous Pesach for all.

DONATE HERE TO HELP

All contributions are tax-deductible under 501c3.

Thank you for your unwavering support in this noble cause. Together, we can make a difference.