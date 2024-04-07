As part of Israel’s ongoing international efforts to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, President Isaac Herzog has arrived in Rwanda, becoming the first Israeli leader to visit Africa since the outbreak of the war.

President Isaac Herzog embarked on a several-hour visit to the Rwandan capital of Kigali, on Sunday, April 7th, where he will hold diplomatic meetings with international leaders and attend the ceremony marking 30 years since the genocide in Rwanda.

The President will participate in the ceremony alongside dozens of international leaders, presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers, and heads of international organizations. Additionally, he will hold diplomatic meetings emphasizing the urgent need to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas for 6 months, including women, children, and the elderly. He will also highlight the necessity of the joint fight against terrorism worldwide.

During the visit, at the invitation of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, the President will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the central monument and attend the main state ceremony marking 30 years since the genocide in Rwanda.