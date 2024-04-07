The IDF has published statistics summarizing 6 months of operations since the October 7th massacre and the resultant Swords of Iron war.

A total of 300,000 reservists have been enlisted since the beginning of the war.

604 IDF soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the war, of which 260 fell during the ground offensive into Gaza.

Israel has sustained more than 10,000 rocket attacks, with 9,100 originating in Gaza, 3,100 in Lebanon, and 35 in Syria. Approximately 3,250 launchers and rockets have been seized or destroyed.

As part of the IDF's efforts to evacuate the civilian population of areas that were to come under attack, it disseminated 100,000 evacuation phone calls, 9.3 million evacuation leaflets, 15.5 million text messages, and 17 million voice recordings.

The IDF claims that the effort to evacuate Gaza's civilian population for its safety is a central part of the precautionary measures that the IDF takes to reduce harm to uninvolved civilians by encouraging them to temporarily evacuate from areas of intense combat, to less dangerous areas such as shelters and pre-defined places, to which humanitarian aid is routed.

Following the start of the war, the Medical Corps has set up an emergency hotline dedicated to mental health support, manned by professionals. Approximately 3,800 inquiries have been made to the support hotline since the beginning of the war.

There have been approximately 950 medical evacuations by helicopters, carrying 1,300 injured personnel. There have been approximately 2,360 evacuations by other vehicles.

Approximately 52,000 individuals have taken part in training during the war. Approximately 600 company and battalion-scale exercises have been conducted, including 140 different headquarters.

In Gaza, 3,600 targets have been marked as potential threats. Approximately 32,000 targets have been struck from the air. Approximately 4,250 pieces of terrorist infrastructure have been destroyed.

On the northern front, 3,300 ground targets have been struck since the beginning of the war. 1,400 of them were struck from the air.

IDF soldiers have logged 165,000 naval operational hours and 185,000 aerial operational hours.

In Gaza, 12,000 terrorists have been killed. Among them were 5 terrorist brigade commanders, 20 terrorist battalion commanders, and 100 terrorist company commanders eliminated.

On the northern front, 330 terrorists were killed, including 30 commanders.

Approximately 4,600 interrogations have been conducted by the IDF’s classified HUMINT department, Unit 504, since the beginning of the war. Individuals who were found not to be involved in terrorist activity are released as soon as possible into Gazan territory, to a location where they are not in danger. Individuals who reason is found to continue their detention in accordance with Israeli law were brought to a judicial review before a judge.

Approximately 3,000 packages of humanitarian aid have been airdropped to Gaza, through approximately 50 flights.

6 active field hospitals have been constructed.

19,776 trucks of aid were inspected at the Nitzana and Kerem Shalom Crossings, containing approximately 369,990 tons of aid:

12,197 trucks carrying 257,530 tons of food.

2,885 trucks carrying 41,470 tons of shelter equipment.

1,717 trucks carrying 19,950 tons of medical supplies

1,420 trucks carrying 28,320 tons of water.

1,557 trucks carrying 22,720 tons of assorted supplies.

461 tankers containing cooking gas and 225 tankers containing fuel.

In Judea and Samaria, Israeli forces have conducted 6,000 initiated operational activities. They have killed 420 enemies and apprehended 3,700 wanted individuals, of which approximately 1,600 are Hamas operatives.