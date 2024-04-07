A majority of Israelis are not satisfied with the results the IDF has achieved so far in the war against Hamas, according to a survey conducted by the Lazar Research Institute for the Maariv newspaper.

According to the data, less than a third of Israelis are satisfied with the results of the war that began with the Hamas surprise attack and massacre on October 7.

29% of respondents said that they consider Israel's achievements in the war "satisfactory," compared to 62% who said that they are not satisfied with the current results. Nine percent said that they do not know

There was a clear divide on the issue between citizens who support the current government and opponents of the government. 61% of government supporters expressed satisfaction with the current results of the war, while 33% expressed dissatisfaction and six percent were unsure.

Among opponents of the government, just 17% expressed satisfaction with the current results of the war, while 79% expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the war. Four percent were unsure.