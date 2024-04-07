טיפול בפצועים לאחר הדריסה דוברות המשטרה

A woman was moderately injured and four more people were lightly injured when a car struck a group of protesters on Saturday night in Tel Aviv. The five were taken to Ichilov Hospital.

The hospital announced that it had admitted five people injured in the protest, with one of them suffering moderate injuries from being struck by a vehicle, and the rest with minor injuries.

An initial investigation shows that there was an argument between the protesters and the driver, who was detained by police. ‘'We know at this time that the driver struck three civilians while in motion, and continued driving until being stopped by police. The civilians who were injured received medical treatment, and the driver was taken for investigation,’’ the police stated.

Footage of the incident shows the passengers cursing and arguing with the protesters, while an officer at the scene attempted to calm the crowd and allow them to continue driving. A few moments later, the driver accelerates, rams several protesters, and flees the scene.

The police also stated that in a protest under the Azrieli Bridge in Tel Aviv, a Border Police Officer required medical treatment after being punched in the face by a protester, and another protester was arrested for lighting fires.

Minister Hilli Tropper (National Unity) declared, “It is best that every Israeli denounce wholeheartedly the ramming of protesters this evening. The scenes of those injured lying on the road are heartbreaking. Those calling the protesters terrorists, and those silent in the face of incitement, can no longer claim that their hands are clean. It would be best if the Prime Minister and all of the leadership condemn sharply and clearly the incitement and the horrifying act itself. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

MK Gideon Sa’ar likewise condemned the incident: “The ramming in Tel Aviv was a clear and serious hate crime. The law enforcement system must bring the culprit to justice. This is an additional sign of the degeneration of Israeli society while it is attacked by enemies from every side. We are at the edge of the abyss and must recover.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) condemned the ramming as well, saying, "We must not ram protesters, full stop. We must not assault police, full stop. We must not throw torches at the Prime Minister’s house, full stop. We must not use violence!"

"Even if the reality is that intolerable disturbances of the peace and blocking of roads are allowed, we must act with restraint and be extremely careful! This kind of degeneration, led by leaders of the left, both within and outside the coalition, towards the 6th of October, does not help anyone and tears us apart at the height of a war. This is completely contrary to the wishes of our soldiers.’’

