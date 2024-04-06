The Lev Hasharon Regional Council on Saturday evening announced the death of Amitai Even Shoshan, 20, alumnus of Eli yeshiva, in battle.

Even Shoshan "sacrificed his life to protect the security of the State of Israel," the announcement stressed.

Amitai Even Shoshan, 20, fell while fighting in Gaza. He studied in the Eli Yeshiva in the Binyamin Region, and was a member of the Bnei Akiva youth movement's Moshav Azriel branch.

The funeral will leave from the Even Shoshan family's home in Moshav Azriel at 12:00p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and proceed to the shared military cemetery.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the town of Kedar announced the death of Sergeant Ilai Tzair, 20, a commando soldier who fell in southern Gaza.