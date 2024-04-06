MK Ariel Kallner from Likud has warned that the construction plan to be discussed next Tuesday is destructive for the Jewish settlement in the heart of the Galilee.

"This is a sick evil that was introduced during the previous government headed by [former prime ministers] Bennett and Lapid, which relied on a party that represented the Muslim Brotherhood," Kallner claimed.

He noted, "The plan will choke Kibbutz Eshbal, founded in 1997, and will bring the city of Sakhnin to the doorstep of Eshhar, Eshbal, Yuvalim, and Ma'aleh Tzviya."

He warned that the reality that will be created "is unbearable and has dire strategic implications, if and when the events of the next 'Guardian of the Walls' happen, God forbid. We must demand a thorough examination of the plans from a broad perspective and an understanding of the geo-strategic significance of this spread, both in regular times and especially - in times of emergency."

In a letter, Kallner noted that he is appealing to Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, known for his fondness for the settlement issue in the Land of Israel, and emphasized, "You have come to your royal position for such a time as this (Esther 4:14).''