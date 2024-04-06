A tank shell caught fire Saturday morning near Netzarim in southern Israel, injuring four soldiers, two of them seriously, the IDF said.

The IDF is investigating.

The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF announced that two of the three Hamas terror tunnels destroyed this week crossed 50 and 300 meters into Israeli territory, respectively.

Both tunnels were dug a decade ago, and the IDF was aware of their existence but did not destroy them until now.