On Friday night, five launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the area of Shtula in northern Israel.

Additionally, on Saturday, numerous launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into numerous areas in northern Israel.

No injuries were reported. IDF soldiers struck the source of the launches.

Throughout Saturday, IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror infrastructures in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Arnoun, and Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon. Additionally, IDF artillery fired in order to remove threats in the areas of Aalma El Chaeb and Souaneh in southern Lebanon overnight.

IDF strikes military compound of the Amal Movement IDF Spokesperson's Unit

On Friday evening, the IDF struck a military compound of the Amal Movement, where a number of its terrorists operated in the area of Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon.

“Throughout the war, the Amal Movement operated against the State of Israel and planned to carry out an additional attack on Israeli territory in recent days,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.