כך נראת פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבת גבעתי בשכונת ׳אל אמל׳ בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The IDF's Givati ​​Brigade combat team has been operating in the Al-Amal area in Khan Yunis.

The soldiers operated on and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, where they located and destroyed a weapons storage facility, more than 40 explosive devices, and a ton of explosive materials.

Givati ​​Brigade soldiers encounter many terrorists in close quarters encounters; in one of the incidents, the soldiers identified four terrorists, who were eliminated.

On Friday, the IDF reported during its activity in Khan Yunis, tanks struck a compound rigged with explosives, located military equipment and guns, and destroyed underground terrorist infrastructure. Also, an IDF fighter jet struck and eliminated two terrorists located in a military compound. Furthermore, in another activity, IDF tanks and aircraft eliminated a number of terrorists and IDF troops located weapons in the area.

IDF troops are continuing to operate in the area of Al Amal in Khan Yunis, where the forces located grenades and improvised explosive devices in incriminated compounds during a targeted raid.

In addition, IDF fighter jets struck a number of compounds rigged with explosives in the area of IDF troops. Over the past day, IDF fighter jets struck over 30 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military compounds, terror tunnels, command centers, a weapons storage facility and additional military infrastructure.