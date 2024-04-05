Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned on Friday that an Iranian retaliation for the air strike attributed to Israel on the Iranian consulate in Damascus is “definitely coming”, Reuters reported.

Nasrallah said that the strike in which senior members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were eliminated marked a "turning point" since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

"Be certain, be sure, that the Iranian response to the targeting of the consulate in Damascus is definitely coming against Israel," he said in televised remarks.

Nasrallah also said his group still had weapons and forces that it had not yet used against Israel.

Iran’s deputy UN ambassador Zahra Ershadi on Tuesday vowed that Iran would respond to the strike. Ershadi accused Israel of threatening regional and international peace and declared that “the United States is responsible for all crimes committed by the Israeli regime.”

A day later, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a threat to Israel and said it would “be slapped” for the strike.

Khamenei also subsequently threatened Israel in a post in Hebrew on X, in which he wrote, “With God's help we will make the Zionists regret their crime of aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus.”

Meanwhile, CBS News reported on Friday that the US has picked up intelligence on what an Iranian retaliatory strike might look like.

According to the report, the American intelligence indicates that Iran is planning a retaliatory attack that would include a swarm of Shaheed loitering drones and cruise missiles.

Officials quoted in the report say the timing and target are unknown, but a proportional response to the Damascus attack would be to hit an Israeli diplomatic facility.

