IDF strikes military compound of the Amal Movement

IAF fighter jets on Friday evening struck a military compound of the Amal Movement, where a number of its terrorists operated in the area of Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon.

“Throughout the war, the Amal Movement operated against the State of Israel and planned to carry out an additional attack on Israeli territory in recent days,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the statement said, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist carrying out drone observation activity in order to direct launches toward northern Israel. The soldiers directed an IAF aircraft that struck the terrorist.

IDF strikes in southern Lebanon

Over the past few hours, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the areas of Kfarkela and Tayr Harfa, and military compounds in the areas of Meiss El Jabal and Blida in southern Lebanon.

