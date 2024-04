On the eighth day, following seven days of rehearsals, Aharon, Kohen Gadol and his sons inaugurate the desert Tabernacle.

The eighth day is actually the first day of Nisan, "the first of the months of the year." (Exodus 12:2), a day festooned with ten crowns, a day in which the Tabernacle, the final piece of creation, is set in place, welcoming HaShem into our midst.