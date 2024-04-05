שלי שם טוב ערוץ 7

Defense Minister Yoav Galant arrived today at the Tel Nof Air Force base, and spoke with the air and ground crews of Squadron 133, led by base commander Brigadier General Ariel Dayan.

In the conversation with the pilots and navigators, the Defense Minister received an overview of the squadron's activity in all combat arenas, and emphasized the squadron's readiness for the operational plans expected in the various sectors.

Minister Galant expressed his appreciation to the teams, highlighting that maintaining readiness, vigilance, and preparedness in the defense systems has a decisive impact on the development of the war.

"The State of Israel relies on the IDF, and the IDF relies on the Air Force, and we know this very well, and so does the enemy, hence it will always try to harm the Air Force, in order to disrupt this tremendous machine called the Air Force. This system is one - the flying crews, the air crews, the ground crews, the planes, and also what surrounds this thing, and in the end it brings us results," he said.

"We attack anywhere the State of Israel decides against any enemy, it can be in Damascus and it can be in Beirut, we attack wherever we decide, our attack is very strong, very vigorous, very precise and hits the enemy hard. As a result, he’s looking for ways to respond and those ways of response can come from anywhere, and we are prepared for this matter".

"Preparedness means strong defense, on the ground, defense in the air. Defense, preparedness, alertness, readiness, these are not synonyms for fear, panic, and hysteria. One must prepare, must be alert, take a breath, look at the threats in whatever form they come, without pressure. We are stronger, we are more prepared, we will know how to defend ourselves and be effective in the appropriate place".

"I can't promise you that you'll go on leave tomorrow, but I can tell you it will be interesting, you'll have something to tell your children, and then your grandchildren after that".