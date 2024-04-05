A number of demonstrators arrived this morning (Friday) to protest near the Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak against the non-enlistment of haredim into the IDF.

The demonstrators made noise with horns and shouted calls for enlisting into the IDF and against evasion. The demonstrators declred that they were waiting for the dean of the yeshiva, Rabbi Landau, to exit the building so they could confront him in person.

The Rabbi was supposed to leave the yeshiva building for a conference of yeshiva heads, but the demonstrators blocked the road.

The yeshiva's chef put on a hat and suit, and the students accompanied him with singing and the respect customary for accompanying a head of a yeshiva.

The demonstrators, thinking it was indeed the head of the yeshiva, dispersed from the place after "the rabbi" got into a car. A few minutes later, Rabbi Landau exited the building while the demonstrators were no longer present.