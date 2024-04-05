MK Danny Danon (Likud), a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Friday morning said that Israel made a mistake when it acquiesced to US requests in the war against Hamas in Gaza.

"Our mistake was made a few months ago, when we listened to the US," Danon told Kan Reshet Bet. "We changed the modus operandi in Gaza and took our foot off the gas pedal. That brought pressure on us. Today the international community is saying that it's taking too much time."

Danon also responded to the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet's decision to take immediate steps to increase the amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Unfortunately, the tragic incident in which aid workers were killed had consequences in the international arena," he said. "There was an effect in the world and we saw that we needed to do something about it. On the other hand, if the world cares so much about Gaza, there is a port in Arish (Egypt -ed.), there are solutions to bring in humanitarian aid. We are not responsible for the Gaza Strip."

When asked for his opinion on Minister Benny Gantz's call to hold elections in September, Danon said, "The last thing we need right now is to set a date for elections. The people have already chosen the current leadership to lead even in a time of crisis."

"The last thing I want is to see changes in the leadership - not in the Shin Bet chief, not the IDF's Chief of Staff, not the commander of the [IDF's] Southern Command, not the Defense Minister and not the Prime Minister - none should move from their positions. Changing any of them will not serve the goal of victory."