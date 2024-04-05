Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer's upcoming trip to Washington will focus not only on the minutiae of a ground invasion into Rafah, but also on a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, Israel Hayom reported.

Israel and Saudi Arabia had agreed on a framework for a normalization agreement and were expected to finalize the details when Hamas launched a brutal and murderous surprise attack on Israeli civilians on October 7, leading Israel to respond.

During Dermer's visit to the US, he is expected to meet Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the US, Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, and negotiate with her on a three-way deal. The trip is scheduled for next week, but may be postponed.

Dermer's office has denied the reports.

Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan postponed his planned trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after breaking his ribs. Sullivan's trip was key to reaching agreements on the last details of a bilateral agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia. It is estimated that Sullivan will make the trip the moment his health permits.

Israel Hayom noted that according to the diplomatic source, the window of opportunity to achieve a historic agreement is until the end of May. There are already basic agreements between the leaders of the three countries, but there are also significant obstacles.

Most of these obstacles pertain to the Palestinian Authority and Gaza: Israel will not agree to commit itself to ending its military operation in Gaza, and will demand freedom of movement for security forces throughout the entire Strip, similar to the status quo in Judea and Samaria. In addition, the Israeli leadership has rejected the demand to commit to the creation of a future Palestinian state. Israel also insists that there be not be development of a nuclear plan on Saudi soil.