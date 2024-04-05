Some of Israel's embassies around the world will not open on Friday amid concerns of attacks that may take place as part of an Iranian retaliation for the attack in Damascus this week which was attributed to Israel, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the representatives in those missions have been instructed to stay at home. Embassies are not being evacuated nor are diplomats being recalled to Israel, but the move is a step of caution and the closures are temporary.

Most of the embassies in the world will operate as usual and only in certain places where preventive measures are being taken will they be shut down.

Kan 11 News reported that several Israeli embassies abroad were evacuated after an assessment of the situation in the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Foreign Ministry.

Some of the Israeli representatives were moved to alternative locations and asked not to attend public events at this stage.

Meanwhile, the defense establishment is preparing for all possibilities, even the most extreme, and is preparing even more extensively for Friday, which is the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, during which Iranian “Quds Day” is marked.