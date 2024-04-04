The Iranian Tasnim news agency reports that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone with the Prime Minister of Iraq and praised the joint position of the two countries against the "Zionist entity".

Raisi described the attack attributed to Israel this week in Damascus, in which senior Iranian officials were eliminated, as "an act of terrorism" and a blatant violation of the principle of immunity of embassies and consulates.

The Iranian President stressed that Israel will pay a "heavy price" for the "criminal act" it committed and Iran will continue to be in its strategic position supporting the Palestinian resistance.

Meanwhile, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, met in Tehran with the leader of the Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah.

Velayati praised the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 of last year and called it a "tremendous action" that will forever be recorded in the annals of the resistance and which illustrated the importance of the issue of “Palestine” for the Islamic world, and disrupted all the plans of the Zionists and the West, and in particular the US, which sponsors the Zionist "crimes".

The leader of the Islamic Jihad stated that Israel did not achieve its goals, that the fighting continues and that his organization thwarted Israel's plans thanks to Iranian support.

Nakhalah added that Yemen, Palestine, Iraq and Syria have joined the Iranian axis which includes Hezbollah, and this axis is getting stronger and stronger and it is the one that will win.