אחד המפגינים בעימות עם כוחות הביטחון צילום: אברהם שפירא

Some 200 residents of the community of Yitzhar and surrounding communities marched on Thursday on the Gilad road in Samaria to protest the reopening of the road for Arab drivers after it had been closed since the war began.

A large police and military force arrived at the scene and attempted to prevent the march while arresting a resident who was at the event with his children.

After about half an hour, the police received an order to impose a total lockdown on the exit of Yitzhar and to block the Gilad road to Jewish traffic completely.

Residents who participated in the march condemned the lockdown that was imposed on the community.

"What is happening for all purposes is revenge," said Ori Kirshenboim for Yitzhar, who participated in the march. "In an arbitrary and delusional decision, the forces on the ground decided to block the exit from the town of Yitzhar and the Gilad road to Jewish traffic until the march stops. While on Balfour and Kaplan (Streets) the left is burning down the country over nonsense - here they are using soviet tactics against residents who are fighting for their lives.

"Today we see that the IDF command is losing all of its values and is abandoning the road to the terrorists to give them gifts during Ramadan, the residents are left with a clear vision and understand the out-of-control and dangerous situation well," he added.