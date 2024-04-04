The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, arrived on Thursday in Spain and met with Jewish community leaders in Madrid.

Due to the security situation and fears of attempts to commit a terror attack against Jewish symbols, the Chief Rabbi was escorted out of the airport from a side door without going through passport control.

The visit was organized by a local businessman and a respected member of the community Sammy Ben Hemo, who met the Rabbi and his entourage with an armored vehicle.

The meeting was attended by community rabbis and other figures, including Rabbi Avraham Medina, one of the rabbis in the city, and Carlos Malka, a leading businessman in the Jewish community.

The visit was short and lasted only a few hours and the rabbi was escorted by armed guards due to the security sensitivity.