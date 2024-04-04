Bulgarian police have revealed a cache of weapons that were collected by Hamas terrorists who were arrested last December on suspicion of planning to use them to attack Jewish targets across Europe.

Three of the suspects were arrested in Germany and one in the Netherlands on December 14. They include an Egyptian citizen, two Lebanese citizens and a Dutch citizen.

The cache of weapons was located under a tree in southern Bulgaria after the police found photographs of guns, ammunition, and cartridges on the mobile phone of one of the suspects.

German officials said that "the weapons were supposed to be taken to Berlin and kept in a state of readiness for potential terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions in Europe."