IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari clarified that there has been no change to the instructions for civilians after it was announced that the military is on heightened alert following the assassination of a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander in Syria this week and leave for all combat soldiers was canceled.

"The Homefront Command's instructions are unchanged. There is no need to purchase generators, stock up on food, or take money out of ATMs. As we acted until now, we will immediately officially update you on any change if there will be any," Hagari wrote on social media.

This morning, the IDF announced in a statement that "in accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused for all IDF combat units. The IDF is at war and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements."

The announcement follows the completion of the IDF's operation in Shifa Hospital, and the decision to consolidate and recruit reserve personnel for the air defense system.

The mobilization of reserves follows Iranian threats, sounded after the assassination of the senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hassan Mahdavi. in Syria this week, along with five other IRGC members.