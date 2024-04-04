The contents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's diary from October 7, 2023 were revealed to the public today (Thursday) following a petition to the Supreme Court by the "Promoting a Fair Society" association.

The diary showed that at 8 a.m., an hour and a half after the Hamas attack began, Netanyahu traveled from Jerusalem to the Kirya in Tel Aviv. He held a phone call with the Dutch Prime Minister at 10:30 a.m., his first conversation with a foreign leader since the start of what would become the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

The details of what the Prime Minister did at 7 a.m., a half hour after the attack began, were blacked out.

At 11 a.m., he filmed his statement declaring that Israel was at war.

At 12:30 p.m., Netanyahu held a meeting together with then-Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Construction and Housing Minister Goldknopf, and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

At 3:15 p.m., he held a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, and only at 4:30 p.m. did Netanyahu speak with US President Joe Biden, though this was 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

At 5 p.m., Netanyahu met with the military secretary and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

Netanyahu attended a cabinet meeting and at 8:30 p.m. he made a statement to the media.

The Prime Minister did not leave the Kirya until after 3 a.m. the morning of October 8.