The head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva hinted on Thursday at accusations against him as one of those responsible for the intelligence failures that led to the October 7th massacre.

At the beginning of his remarks, Haliva mentioned the resignation of the head of the directorate's research department, Amit Sa'ar, and said that "Amit is a highly merited officer, who contributed greatly to the security of the State of Israel and dedicated his entire adult life and work to do so. My appreciation of Amit's work is tremendous, especially during the war. He dedicated his best years to the security of the State of Israel and in his work he showed a special flame for caring for Israel.

"He is a special man, who beyond being a professional and high-quality officer, is above all an outstanding individual who I very much appreciate and love as a commander, colleague, and friend.

"In recent days, we all learned of Amit's illness. From the first moment, I made it clear to Amit that I give him full support for any decision regarding his continuation in his post. It was clear to me that we have to do everything to help Amit beat this illness."

Later on, he hinted at accusations against him as being responsible for the failures that led to October 7th and said: "I told you not once and not twice, that it's not certain that the worst is behind us and we face complex days.

"Brig. Gen. Itai Baron has been with us since the beginning of the war and he is an expert in the intelligence picture. I see it correct to thank Itai, who heeded my request to become the interim head of the directorate's research department for the next few months and to continue assisting us during this complex time."