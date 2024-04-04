תיעוד מפעילות גדוד נצח יהודה בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, the Gaza Division's northern brigade, together with the haredi Netzach Yehuda battalion, conducted a focused operation to destroy terror infrastructure and thwart the enemy in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza.

During the operation, the soldiers clashed with a terror cell exiting a tunnel pier. The soldiers returned fire, eliminating the cell, which included a company commander from Hamas' Beit Hanoun division.

The soldiers also worked in cooperation with other forces and acted on intelligence, destroying dozens of structures used as terror infrastructure.

Earlier on Thursday, the IDF reported that IDF troops in central Gaza identified an armed terrorist cell operating inside of terrorist infrastructure in the vicinity. The troops followed the terrorists and identified some of them exiting the terrorist infrastructure and moving around the area.

Following the identification, a fighter jet, and additional IAF aircraft targeted the terrorist cell, eliminating them. Minutes afterward, the fighter jet struck the terrorist infrastructure from which the terrorists operated.

