Lidor Levi, injured in the Gan Yavne stabbing attack last week, has died of his wounds.

In the Sunday evening stabbing attack, a terrorist attacked three passersby near a mall in Gan Yavne, stabbing them all over their bodies.

All three victims were reported to be in serious condition. After receiving treatment at the scene, they were transferred to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

The terrorist was eliminated, and a short time later, he was named as a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab from the village of Dura, in the Hebron area, who held a work permit in Mishor Adumim until August of 2023 but did not have a valid permit since.

The Gan Yavne attack was the second stabbing to take place on Sunday; that morning, a 20-year-old IDF soldier and a civilian were lightly injured in a stabbing attack at the Be’er Sheva Central Station.

Another IDF soldier who was at the scene neutralized the terrorist, a resident of Rahat.