The state prosecutor has filed an indictment with the Be’er Sheva court against six Israelis and four residents of Judea and Samaria for attempting to create a terrorist organization.

Security forces discovered their infrastructure, which is comprised of Israeli Arabs and Palestinian Authority Arabs from Judea and Samaria, who intended to carry out acts of terror in Israel.

Over the last few months, Israeli security forces have carried out a large number of arrests against suspects from both areas, including seven residents of the Negev and the central district and four residents of Judea and Samaria.

Among other things, the terrorists intended to attack IDF bases and secure facilities, such as Ben-Gurion airport and the government complex of Jerusalem.

They also intended to carry out a kidnapping of an Israeli citizen to effect hostage negotiations for security prisoners, to attack different bases throughout Israel, including the Kiriya, Nabatim, Tzeelim, Camp Natan, and more. They had plans to attack the Rafael facility, kidnap Druze citizens from the Galilee, and hijack a bus full of soldiers from the Central Bus Station in Be'er Sheva and drive it to Gaza.

The group had also planned to abduct IDF soldiers and kill the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir with an RPG.

For this purpose, they recruited agents and drafted plans to rent a plot of land near Rahat or in Judea and Samaria to create a factory with the goal of disguising an underground facility for their training and creation of weapons.

The members of the organization attempted to contact Hamas for protection, money, and directions. While doing so, one of the suspects from Judea and Samaria contacted a Hamas operative in Gaza, who offered him cash for executing terrorist attacks in Israel.

On Thursday, following the investigation, the Prosecutor's Office filed indictments against ten of the detainees.

The indictments state that at the beginning of 2023, the accused decided to create a terrorist organization that would execute attacks in Israel, Judea, and Samaria against IDF soldiers and residents of the state for their being Jewish and Israeli. For this purpose, he contacted another suspect from Tulkarm who worked with him in a restaurant, and offered to create along with him a terrorist organization in which both Israeli and Palestinian Arabs would be participants.

The second suspect agreed and proposed recruiting residents of Judea and Samaria to their organization. One was a Hamas activist who was to raise funds for the organization, and the other a chemistry student who was supposed to create explosives.

They then recruited other suspects who served as preachers in mosques and teachers in schools, with the intention of having them serve as spiritual guides to jihad for those enlisted from Judea and Samaria. The organization named itself "Al-Aqsa Mosque."

On October 7th, one suspect wrote to another that he intended to follow the directions of Hamas leader Mohammed Deif, who had declared that anyone with a weapon should go out to war. The suspect was told that they needed to be patient. The two expressed happiness and satisfaction over the October 7th massacre, and would later recruit other operatives to the organization.

As part of their attempts to arm their organization, before it had been truly established, in April 2023, one suspect spoke with a supporter of ISIS, who presented him with various plans to carry out attacks and gave them access to a Telegram group from which they could access plans to create weapons. Their attempts to create weapons failed. Due to their lack of funds, the attempt to buy weapons failed as well.

The ISA arrested them before their plans had progressed beyond initial stages.

The suspects are accused, each according to his part, of contacting an enemy during wartime, armed activity with terrorist intentions, destroying evidence, attempting to use weapons for purposes of terrorism, preparing to carry out a murder for terrorism, attempting to acquire supplies for terrorism, weapons offenses, and being in Israel illegally.