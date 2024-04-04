The IDF on Thursday morning announced that it would suspend leave for all combat units.

"In accordance with the situational assessment, it has been decided that leave will be temporarily paused for all IDF combat units," an IDF statement read.

"The IDF is at war and the deployment of forces is under continuous assessment according to requirements."

The announcement follows the completion of the IDF's operation in Shifa Hospital, and the decision to consolidate and recruit reserve personnel for the air defense system.

The mobilization of reserves follows Iranian threats, sounded after the assassination of the senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hassan Mahdavi. in Syria this week.