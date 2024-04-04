The National Security Ministry, the National Child Protection Online Authority, and the Chief Scientist's Office, have published a novel survey of the impact of the war on children.

According to the report, a significant number of children in Israel have been exposed to harmful content online in the context of the Swords of Iron war.

A full 63% of the youth surveyed reported that they had seen harmful content, including pictures, videos, conversations, text exchanges, or social media posts, due to the war.

In addition, 61% reported that they had experienced anxiety or negative emotional traits due to their exposure to harmful content connected to the war