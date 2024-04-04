חיסול המחבלים דובר צה"ל

In central Gaza, IDF troops identified an armed terrorist cell operating inside of terrorist infrastructure in the vicinity. The troops followed the terrorists and identified some of them exiting the terrorist infrastructure and moving around the area.

Following the identification, a fighter jet, and additional IAF aircraft targeted the terrorist cell, eliminating them. Minutes afterward, the fighter jet struck the terrorist infrastructure from which the terrorists operated.

תיעוד מהתקיפות ברצועה דובר צה"ל

In the area of Al Amal in Khan Yunis, IDF troops eliminated a number of terrorists and located weapons over the past day.

IDF troops continued to operate in the area of ‘Abasan al Jadida. Over the past day, the troops struck terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists using tank fire.

In addition, IAF aircraft struck terror targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, including launch posts and terrorist infrastructures.

On Wednesday, numerous launches were identified crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israeli communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip. The IDF struck the sources of the fire along with several additional launchers and terrorist infrastructures in the Gaza Strip.