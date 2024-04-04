On Wednesday night, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

At the start of the discussion, Minister Gallant briefed the Secretary on the tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of seven World Central Kitchen employees. In this regard, he emphasized that a thorough and transparent investigation is being conducted and that its conclusions will be shared with partners, and lessons will be implemented by the defense establishment.

Minister Gallant expressed sorrow and condolences to all those affected by the incident, and emphasized his commitment to working closely with partner countries and organizations to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid. He added that there are a series of measures currently being assessed in order to expand the influx and distribution of aid in Gaza.

In addition, Minister Gallant discussed developments in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization and plans to expand operations to address Hamas’ remaining battalions and military capabilities. He also raised ongoing efforts to ensure the return of 134 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and highlighted his commitment to this issue.

The parties also discussed the threat posed by Iran and its proxy activities, including daily attacks against the State of Israel and ongoing threats to regional stability and freedom of navigation.

During the call, Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Secretary Austin and the US Administration for their steadfast support and partnership.