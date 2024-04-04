A new poll published in the United Kingdom predicts a downfall for the Conservative party and a peak for the Labour Party, which is currently in the opposition.

According to the in-depth survey conducted by YouGov with the participation of 18,000 people, Labour is expected to win a majority of 154 seats over the other parties.

The survey also indicates that the Conservative party, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, would plummet from 365 seats to only 155.

The total breakdown of the poll is as follows:

Labour: 403 seats.

The Conservative party: 155 seats.

The Liberal Democrats: 49 seats.

The Scottish party: 19 seats.

The Welsh party: 4 seats.

The Green party: one seat.

If the poll results are replicated in the general elections, it would be a peak for Labour that hasn't been seen since the year 2001.

In addition, if the poll results are realized, it would represent a historic low for the Conservative party - one that hasn't been seen since the year 1906, when the party was led by Arthur Balfour.