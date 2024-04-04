The Diplomatic-Security Cabinet will vote Thursday evening on a decision which will make it easier to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

According to Kan News, the decision will authorize the Prime Minister and Defense Minister to make decisions, in a very narrow forum, on the matter of expanding humanitarian aid.

The decision aims, among other things, to allow the bypassing of the expanded Cabinet, which in the past has attempted to block the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The move follows pressure by the US government demanding that Israel expand the amount of aid brought into Gaza, and the recent deaths of several World Central Kitchen workers due to a misindentification.

In a Tuesday statement, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said, "WCK is an organization whose people work across the globe, including in Israel, to do good in difficult conditions. The IDF works closely together with the World Central Kitchen and greatly appreciates the important work that they do."

Halevi noted that the IDF completed a preliminary debriefing and added, "I want to be very clear—the strike was not carried out with the intention of harming WCK aid workers. It was a mistake that followed a misidentification–at night during a war in very complex conditions. It shouldn’t have happened."

"We will continue taking immediate actions to ensure that more is done to protect humanitarian aid workers."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the strike earlier on Tuesday, saying, "Unfortunately, in the past day there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip. This happens in war."

"We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence," he stressed.