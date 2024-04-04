Former US President Donald Trump leads current President Joe Biden in six battleground states in the 2024 US presidential election, a new Wall Street Journal poll released on Wednesday finds.

Trump garnered a lead of between 2 and 8 percentage points among voters in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina on a ballot that included third-party and independent candidates, the poll found.

The results were similar in a one-on-one matchup with Biden, it said.

In Wisconsin, where the contest is also expected to be close, Biden was ahead by 3 points on a multiple candidate ballot and tied in a head-to-head contest with Trump, The Wall Street Journal poll found.

Trump was also viewed as having the better physical and mental fitness for the job by 48% of respondents, compared to 28% for Biden, the poll showed.