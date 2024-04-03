As part of a situation assessment carried out by the IDF on Wednesday evening, it was decided to consolidate and recruit reserve personnel for the air defense system.

The mobilization of reserves follows Iranian threats, sounded after the assassination of the senior member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hassan Mahdavi. in Syria this week.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Herzi Halevi visited Khan Yunis and held a situation assessment with the commander of the Southern Command, Colonel Yaron Finkelman, commander of Division 98, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Goldfuss, commander of the commando formation, Lieutenant Colonel Omer Cohen, and other officers.

During the meeting, the Chief of Staff spoke to the commando officers and soldiers, presented them with the operational situation and praised them for their fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The Chief of Staff said that, "On Sunday we left Shifa, and you are still here. We are also pressing to intensify the achievements. We are also pressing to try to bring about a shift in the negotiations, to close an agreement on the release of the hostages. This is of ultimate importance. This is a very important mission. We will see results only from more intense pressure and we will press harder, however necessary. We'll press harder. You are doing great.”

"Another battalion being dismantled, another commander killed, another infrastructure destroyed. This is the way to put pressure on them and to eventually release the hostages."

"One thing is certain," he added. "As long as you continue working the way you are, our ability and also the national ability to find a solution for these things, in a better way, is significantly higher. Keep going strong, keep bringing good achievements. Provide quality battle procedures and keep moving forward."