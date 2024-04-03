Today (Wednesday), the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, visited Khan Yunis and conducted a situational assessment with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 98th Division, BG Dan Goldfus, the Commanding Officer of the Commando Brigade, COL Omer Cohen, and additional commanders.

During the visit, he held discussions with the commanders and soldiers of the Commando Brigade regarding the operational situation, and praised them for their combat and operations in the Gaza Strip.

Chief of Staff Halevi said, "On Sunday, we left Shifa, you are still here. We are pressing both to deepen the achievement and we are pressing to try to initiate movement in the negotiations, to bring about an agreement for the release of the hostages. this is a top priority, very important. It will only come from stronger pressure and we will press harder, as much as necessary. We will press harder - you are doing it excellently. Another battalion dismantled, another commander killed, another infrastructure destroyed, this is the way to eventually pressure for the release of the hostages."

"One thing is certain - as long as you work as you do, our ability, as well as the national ability to resolve these issues in a better way, is significantly higher. Continue with strength, continue to achieve good results; end of operations, quality combat procedures and continue moving forward," Halevi said.