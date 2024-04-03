The 7th Brigade battle team is currently fighting in the town of al-Qarara and the Abasana neighborhoods north of Khan Yunis.

The forces are eliminating terrorists with tank fire, sniper assaults, and directed airstrikes and are destroying underground terrorist infrastructure in the area.

In a raid on terrorist infrastructure, the forces found and seized arms including pistols, rifles, clips and ammo, weapons instruction booklets, mortars, explosives, military equipment, and documents with high intelligence value. The soldiers also found and destroyed a rocket launcher in the middle of an olive grove.

The forces arrested several suspects who were found near them and transferred them to be interrogated by the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA.

credit: דובר צה"ל

