The United Nations Human Rights Council will convene on Friday to discuss a draft resolution submitted by Pakistan calling for an arms embargo against Israel over the war in Gaza.

If the member states vote in favor of the resolution, it will be the first time that the UN Human Rights Council takes an official position relating to the war in Gaza.

Pakistan represents 55 out of 56 members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in submitting the resolution.

The only country that refrained from participating in the proposal is Albania. A report by the French news agency AFP states that the eight-page proposal "demands that Israel stop the occupation of Palestinian territory and immediately lift its illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip."

The resolution also calls on the member states of the UN to immediately stop the sale or transfer of weapons, ammunition, and other military equipment to Israel, as it states that "there is a reasonable risk of genocide in Gaza."

Pakistan also claimed in the proposed arms embargo on Israel that "Israel is using the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare". The proposal calls for an immediate ceasefire and "condemns Israeli actions that may amount to ethnic cleansing."

The proposal also demands that funding be restored, UNRWA, and demands that Israel "stop the expansion of settlements in the occupied territories."

Israel has claimed over the past few years that the UN Human Rights Council is a completely biased body that systematically makes decisions only for Israel and ignores the flagrant violation of human rights in other countries such as Syria, Iran, China, and many more.