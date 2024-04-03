צפו: ח"כ עופר כסיף הורד מדוכן המליאה בכוח והוצא מהמליאה ערוץ כנסת

MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash-Ta'al) set off turmoil in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday after he stood at the podium and accused IDF soldiers of attacking hospitals.

According to him, "IDF soldiers are going into hospitals and attacking. As the forces leave the hospital, the difficult testimonies, the pictures of the ruin and destruction, and the horrific stories of the survivors begin to come out."

In response, MK Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) cut into his words and shouted: "Don't you talk about our soldiers! Wash your mouth out."

Later on, Cassif was forcefully removed from the Knesset plenum by the Knesset Guard.

Two months ago the motion to impeach MK Cassif fell after only 85 MKs supported it, five short of the 90 needed to impeach a member of Knesset.

The initiator of the motion, MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu) stated: "According to MK Ofer Cassif, our soldiers are war criminals. According to him the members of the War Cabinet are war criminals. That's why we're here, to say - 'no more.' No one will sit in the Knesset to work against it."