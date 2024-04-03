יורד מהרכב - ורץ עם סכין שלופה לעבר המאבטחים: תיעוד המחבל שניסה לדקור הלילה מאבטחים דוברות המשטרה

The police released footage of the terrorist who attempted to stab security guards at the Eliyahu Checkpoint early Wednesday morning after ramming four police officers near Tira.

Initially, it was believed that a second terrorist was in the vehicle as well, but searches by police forces ruled out the involvement of a second terrorist.

Magen David Adom reported that one of the police officers who were rammed was seriously injured, another policeman was moderately injured and two were lightly injured.

The injured officers were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva and Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.